Kyabazinga appointed as UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador to end teenage pregnancy

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kyabazinga of Busoga, Willliam Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, has been appointed the National UN Goodwill Ambassador to end teenage pregnancy in the Busoga Sub-region and Uganda.

The appointment means that Nadiope will be the voice, face and ambassador of a campaign aimed at ending teenage pregnancy.

The appointment was delivered to Nadiope at a function held at Igenge Palace Bugembe, Jinja City.

His appointment comes at a time when teenage pregnancy has stagnated over the last 2 decades in Uganda.1 in 4 girls at the age of 15-19 years was pregnant or had given birth. In the previous 3 years, over 130,530 girls aged 10-19 years became pregnant in Busoga.

Kamuli and Mayuge continue to have the highest number of teenage pregnancies.

Sarah Nakku, the community mobilization and Networking advisor with UNAIDS revealed that in the Busoga region, most young girls are impregnated by their peers. She said that UNAIDS has joined hands with USAID, UNFPA, Uganda AIDS Commission, Cultural institutions and other development partners to appoint the Kyabazinga Gabula IV to spearhead the campaign dubbed “Omusadha ne mpango” meaning the man is the pillar, in a bid to reduce the trend in the next five years.

The Kyabazinga in his acceptance speech pledged to spearhead the campaign, saying that it is timely. He said that they need a healthy population in the communities for Development as it’s one of the kingdom’s pillars to fight HIV/AIDS in the Busoga region and other communicable diseases.

****

URN