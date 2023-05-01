KWEEN: Over 20 families homeless as UWA destroys houses, crops

Kween, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 20 families in Kween District are reportedly homeless following the demolition of their houses and crops by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) next to Mount Elgon National Park in Kween District. UWA is being criticized for the destruction of homes and crops in the sub-counties of Kaseko and Benet, as well as the Teryet community in Kapchorwa, which borders Kween and is adjacent to the national park.

Dennis Kamakete, the chairperson LC3 for Kaseko Sub County, has accused UWA of engaging in unlawful eviction of the community without the consent of local authorities. “There are guidelines to be followed before evicting someone, which UWA did not respect,” he said, adding that the evicted families are now homeless and have nowhere to stay.

According to Chebet, the evicted families are facing food shortages and battling the rains, as they have nowhere to go. He explained that in 2021, during his campaign in Sebei Sub Region, President Yoweri Museveni promised through Captain Mike Mukula that the boundary issues between the community next to the National Park and UWA would be resolved with immediate effect. However, this promise has yet to be fulfilled, and Game rangers have been terrorizing the community by intercepting animals and shooting locals, among other things.

Kwalia Kaberwa, a resident of Titim village in Mulungwa Parish and a victim of the eviction, told Uganda Radio Network that UWA demolished his two houses and uprooted his potatoes. He explained that his family is now homeless and dependent on neighbors and relatives. “My house is gone, children are crying and these people could see us as human beings. We are now struggling for shelter and food. Where will I start from?” he said, bursting into tears.

Kwalia has asked the government to intervene and resolve the matter. James Sungura, another victim, said families are homeless, and others are sleeping on the verandas of neighboring homes that were not destroyed. “We are just roaming like animals, begging from door to door. Why can’t the authorities come to our rescue?” he said.

David Chemutai, the Coordinator of Benet Mosop Marginalized Indigenous Community, has appealed to the government to intervene urgently, as UWA is continuing to demolish homes and crops. “We are all human beings, and there is a need for the government to intervene urgently. This is not the first time that UWA has disturbed the marginalized. They have also been intercepting cows and demanding bribes of over Ugx. 200,000 per cow for their release,” he said.

Hope Atuire, the Kween Resident District Commissioner, said her office has received complaints and that she and her team will investigate. “Yes, I was told, but we are going to ascertain the facts,” Atuihaire said. Bashir Hangi, the spokesperson for the Uganda Wildlife Authority, acknowledged the demolition, saying they are carrying it out in line with the Conservation Law.

“It doesn’t matter how eviction is being done, the community knows that houses and crops are not allowed inside the National Park. However, we are going to evaluate how the officers are implementing the process,” Hangi told URN on the phone. The demolition of homes and crops next to Mount Elgon National Park in Kween comes at a time when the Elgon region is experiencing continuous rains and food scarcity.

URN