Kwania district administration block construction resumes after 2 year halt

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of the Kwania District administration block has resumed after nearly two years of stalled progress due to financial constraints. The project, launched shortly after Kwania attained district status in July 2018, had stalled, forcing district staff to operate in cramped and inadequate office spaces.

The two-storey building, estimated to cost approximately 4.5 billion shillings, was initially funded with 600 million shillings from the Transition Fund provided by the central government. It is being constructed by Baygon Company Limited, which took over Phase II of the project after the first phase was handled by Oryem-Can Co. Ltd.

The building will house a multipurpose council hall, the LCV chairperson’s chambers, and administrative offices. Currently, a few offices on the completed ground floor are in use. Kwania Chief Administrative Officer, David Wasike Wamburu, confirmed that construction had resumed following an additional Shs 300 million disbursement from the Transition Development Grant by the Ministry of Finance.

Geoffrey Eling Owera, the District Leader of Government Business, said the executive committee has proposed allocating an additional 500 million shillings from local revenue to fast-track the project’s completion. The proposal is awaiting approval from the main district council.

Meanwhile, District LCV Chairperson Geoffrey Alex Ogwal Adyebo welcomed the latest funding, describing it as timely support for a district currently struggling with a severe shortage of office space. He expressed optimism that the remaining work, expected to last about three months, would significantly improve service delivery upon completion.

Kwania District was officially carved out of Apac District on July 1, 2018. The administration block sits on more than 20 acres of land at Wipolo, Ikwera Ward in Aduku Town Council, just off the Aduku–Nambieso Sub-county Road near the Lira–Apac Highway.

****

URN