Kush Air Limited launches Juba-Entebbe service

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A fourth air operator, Kush Air Limited has been licensed to ply the Entebbe – Juba route.

The 90-seater Das 8 Q 400 Aircraft touched down at 1:00 pm on Friday with several South Sudanese officials and company executives.

The South Sudan-registered company will initially operate three flights every week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It joins Uganda Airlines Limited, Eagle Air Limited and Premier Aviation.

South Sudanese Director of Aviation Security, Blasia Akongo James Aduho cut a tape to symbolize the commissioning of the company’s operations on the route.

Welcoming the inaugural inflight, aviation officials from Uganda and South Sudan said the addition of Kush Air to service on the route underscored the growing importance and good relations between the two countries in the region.

“I believe your coming on board will improve the airfares between Entebbe and Juba. … As a regulator we shall ensure fair competition,” said the (UCAA – Uganda Civil Aviation Authority) Director for Security, Safety and Economic Regulation, Eng Rony Barongo.

Akongo said that the development is not only a testament to the growth of Kush Air Limited but also growing relations between the two countries.

She explained that aviation was an enabler for growth, especially in the trade and tourism sectors and the addition of KushAir to the aviation menu would create more opportunities for the people of the two countries and the (East African) region as a whole. It is a milestone for strengthening cooperation among the two states, she said.

The General Manager of Entebbe International Airport, Emmanuel Barungi who also stood in for the Director for Airports and Aviation Security urged the new player to always observe and maintain minimum ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) standards as the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) renders the necessary support.

The Airport as of last month handled 18,728 international passengers and managers at the airport are looking to growth of the annual figures to 3.5 million passengers by the close of 2025, according to Kenneth Otim, deputy corporate affairs manager.

Domestic aviation has also seen major projects involving the renovation and development of several aerodromes. However, Ugandans have not yet taken up air transport as an option due to the cost and the service remains mostly for international tourists (charters) and investors, according to sector players.

Nazar Amin Amin, the KushAir Chief Executive Officer promised the company would offer clients a good service and was eager to be part of the growth of the industry in the two countries. That dream, he said would depend on the economics and culture of the two nations

Maureen Kabure, Chairperson of the Airlines Operations Committee (AOC) promised support to the new player. The committee (currently with nineteen members) is comprised of executives of companies operating air services in the country and is charged with interfacing with sector managers for policy and regulatory discourse.

URN