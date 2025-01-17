Kumi Police on the spot over death of suspect in cells

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kumi district, Kanyum Sub County, are on the spot following the death of a 37-year-old man while in custody.

Peter Okoche was arrested on Sunday on allegations of stealing five goats belonging to a resident of Okeito village.

According to Asingye, the police deployed a dog, which led officers to Okoche’s home. However he was not home, but the police later traced him and arrested him at the nearby centre and he was taken to Kanyum police station.

On Monday, John Baptist Asingye, the LCIII Chairperson of Kanyum Sub County reported seeing Okoche in good health, along with other suspects. However, on Wednesday morning, Asingye was informed by the police that Okoche had died in Cells.

“Asingye expressed his shock at the news. The police reported that Okoche had developed a problem during the night, claiming he had knocked himself against the ceiling of the cell. Following the incident, the family arranged for a postmortem examination in Mbale. The findings revealed a significant head injury that caused internal bleeding, which ultimately led to Okoche’s death.

The rest of his body showed no signs of trauma. “We are not satisfied with the police’s explanation,” Asingye stated, “as there are inconsistencies in their accounts, especially concerning the other suspects in custody. We are calling for an independent investigation into this matter to ensure justice for our family.”

Damalie Nachuha, the RPC for East Kyoga, said that investigations into Okoche’s death are going on.

****

URN