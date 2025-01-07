Kotido leads way as Karamoja Declaration on Education starts

The declaration also aims to combat harmful practices such as forced and underage marriages, defilement, child abuse, and poor menstrual hygiene

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Karamoja Declaration on Education Pledge has officially commenced. Charles Ichogor, the Kotido Resident District Commissioner, has revealed that the district authorities, in collaboration with other education stakeholders, have started implementing the pledge.

Formulated by the Ministry of Education and Sports, in conjunction with ADRA Uganda and other partners, the pledge was signed on May 19, 2019, by the then leadership of Kotido District. The leaders pledged, among other things, to ensure parents are sensitized and mobilized to enroll and keep their children in school until they complete their studies.

The declaration also aims to combat harmful practices such as forced and underage marriages, defilement, child abuse, and poor menstrual hygiene—factors that have been major barriers to children’s retention in school. According to Ichogor, in December 2024, the district authorities, with support from Save the Children, launched the “Go Back to School” campaign to ensure that all school-age children are enrolled and retained in school.

Ichogor stated on Monday, January 6, 2025, that they have begun implementing the pledge by engaging political leaders and technical authorities at the parish and sub-county levels to raise awareness about the importance of education and ensuring that enrolled children complete their studies. He urged local leaders to ensure that teachers are stationed at various schools so that parents can enroll their children, leaving no excuses for non-enrollment when the terms begin.

Ichogor highlighted that the dropout rate in Kotido District currently stands at 60 percent, but with concerted efforts from all duty-bearers and development partners, this percentage will decrease in the upcoming academic year. Furthermore, Ichogor mentioned that as schools open in February, the district authorities, in collaboration with the police, will arrest and arraign in court those who fail to comply with the campaign and declaration.

Ichogor emphasized that with these initiatives, Karamoja Peace and Technology University, Gulu University Kotido Constituent College, and the government-constructed seed secondary schools will not lack students. He added that the key to eliminating poverty in Karamoja lies in sending this generation to school and ensuring they complete their education.

URN