Kitgum resumes equipping Covid-19 treatment centre

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum district health authorities have embarked on equipping the COVID-19 treatment center at Kitgum General Hospital following a surge in COVID-19 positives cases in Gulu district.

Health Officials note that the surge in numbers of COVID-19 patients in Gulu coupled with an already overstretched treatment space directly puts the hospital on high alert.

Initially, the district COVID-19 task force halted plans to equip the treatment center after the Health Ministry directed that all COVID-19 positive patients be treated at the regional referral hospitals. Gulu Regional Referral Hospital in particular has been managing treatment for COVID-19 patients within the Acholi sub-region.

Dr. Geoffrey Okello, the acting medical superintendent Kitgum Hospital says that with the growing trend of the disease in the region, there is a likelihood that in future they may be asked to manage mild COVID-19 positive patients from the respective district hospitals if the regional referral is overwhelmed.

Dr. Okello says the facility is currently lacking bed covers, blankets, bedsheets, curtains for partitioning wards, medical supplies, oxygen concentrators and cylinders to make it more active.

According to Dr. Okello, the facility has a 20 bed capacity.

The District Health Officer Dr. Alex Olwedo says a total of 62 swab samples have so far been extracted from suspected patients in the past two months with a total of 51 turning negative.

During the same meeting, Charles Byamugisha Maserino, the Sector Intelligence Officer for Kitgum and Lamwo districts revealed that a new directive has been issued to security barring night movement of trucks following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

He notes that all drivers will be required to travel during day time to ensure easy monitoring.

Kitgum district has an isolation and treatment center at Pandwong health center III and St Joseph’s Hospital Kitgum respectively with five suspected COVID-19 individuals undergoing quarantine currently.

