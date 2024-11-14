Kitgum reports 27 missing children

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A report from the Child and Family Protection Unit at Kitgum Central Police Station has raised alarms over child safety in Kitgum district, revealing that 27 children have gone missing in the past 10 months. The report disclosed that of the 27 missing children, 14 are boys and 13 are girls, all aged between 3 and 10 years old.

Michael Obong, the head of the Child and Family Protection Unit at Kitgum Central Police Station, highlighted that most of these disappearances occurred when children were left unattended and traveled to town for public events such as gospel crusades and similar gatherings.

“Some parents or guardians permit their children to attend these events without supervision, leaving them vulnerable to going missing, which is very concerning,” Obong remarked. He expressed his concern over the growing number of missing children, noting that none of the 27 children have been found, either by law enforcement or their families.

“The 27 reported cases serve as a crucial alert for us to reassess child safety protocols,” Obong stated. According to Obong, preliminary police investigations suggest that parental neglect is a significant factor in these disappearances.

Obong reassured the community that police investigations are ongoing and that leads are being followed, with the police working closely with local leaders. “We’re considering all possibilities, including abduction and trafficking,” Obong said.

He also emphasized that the disappearance of these 27 children serves as a powerful reminder of the need for collective efforts to protect Uganda’s most vulnerable population. Obong urged parents to be more vigilant in their duties and encouraged the community to work together with security forces to locate and ensure the safety of the missing children.

URN