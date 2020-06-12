Kitgum district runs out of quarantine space for Covid-19 suspects

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum health officials have turned to Kitgum general hospital for space. This is due to limited space at the two designated quarantine centres.

A district health official who preferred anonymity says that 13 suspected cases are currently admitted at Pandwong health center III yet it is supposed to accommodate only 10 people.

He adds that at St Joseph’s hospital Kitgum with a 12-bed capacity, there are seven suspects.

“There is a challenge of space at our isolation and quarantine centre that we are facing now, this translates that we shall not be able to accommodate more suspects that are being traced if the situation is not rectified,” He told URN in an interview Thursday.

William Komakech, the Resident District Commissioner also the district Covid-19 taskforce chairperson says that despite challenges of space, they are still able to manage the situation.

He notes that the treatment unit at Kitgum General Hospital still has space to accommodate more suspects and contacts that are being traced.

Dr Pamela Atim Okot, the medical director of Kitgum General Hospital also acknowledged that if more COVID-19 cases are registered in the district, they may not be able to accommodate more than 12 cases.

Dr Atim says they are working on expanding the bed capacity to 16 but notes that the hospital lacks funds to purchase mattresses.

She notes that in case the situation goes out of hand, the hospital will be forced to admit less people in the isolation unit given their limited bed capacity.

At least 22 people who were contacts of the 34-year-old positive patient are currently under self quarantine from their homes.

