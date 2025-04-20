Kitgum district council defers sport hunting proposal

KITGUM, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kitgum District Council has deferred a proposal by Uganda Wildlife Safaris to establish a sport hunting ground in the district. The proposal, presented at an emergency council meeting, faced strong opposition from councillors who cited ongoing human-wildlife conflict as a major concern.

Richard Kilama, the Namokora Town Councilor, highlighted the severity of the issue, pointing out that wildlife, especially elephants and buffaloes believed to have strayed from Kidepo Valley National Game Park, have caused significant damage to crops, homes, and even led to loss of life. Despite these challenges, there has been no compensation for victims of wildlife-related incidents.

Dayan Ocitti, the Lalano Sub-county Councilor, questioned the rationale behind approving a sport hunting ground in Kitgum when the local community continues to suffer from the Uganda Wildlife Authority’s (UWA) failure to address the human-wildlife conflict. Ocitti suggested that UWA and Uganda Wildlife Safaris should focus on addressing the threat posed by stray animals, like elephants and buffalo, before considering sport hunting initiatives.

“Why would you kill an innocent animal like a waterbuck or antelope instead of targeting the real threats to the community, like elephants and buffalo?” Ocitti asked. The proposal, which was submitted by Uganda Wildlife Safaris in partnership with the Karenga, Kaabong, Abim, Kotido, Kitgum, and Agago Community Wildlife Association (KKAKKA), aimed to create a sport hunting ground in the Lapan wilderness in Orom Sub-county.

However, concerns were raised by Magrate Nono, the Pandwong Division female Councilor, who pointed out that the Lapan wilderness area is now occupied by farmlands, making the proposal less feasible. Patrick Obonyo, the Uganda Wildlife Safaris Community Liaison Officer, explained that revenue from sport hunting would be used to support the community and local government.

However, the councillors prioritized human safety and well-being over potential financial benefits. Geoffrey Opyet, the Namokora Sub-county Chairperson, sought clarification from the Uganda Wildlife Authority about wildlife corridors that have been encroached upon by human settlements, leading to increased straying of wildlife.

Arwai Christopher Obol, the Kitgum District Chairperson, urged the councilors to carefully consider the proposal and avoid rushing to a conclusion. Habib Abubakar, the Kitgum Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, urged the councilors to support the proposal, emphasizing that the sport hunting initiative could bring significant revenue to the district and support local community development.

Peter Abach, the Chairperson of the KKAKKA Community Wildlife Association, acknowledged the councillors’ concerns and assured them that the association would forward their complaints to the responsible authorities. He emphasized that KKAKKA is committed to working closely with the community to address their concerns.

“I have noted all your concerns regarding our proposal, but as KKAKKA, we are for the communities and their leaders. No one will be left behind in any of our projects,” Abach stated. John Bosco Ocen, the District Speaker, ruled that the proposal would be revisited at the next council meeting following the approval of the 2024/2025 financial year budget. He urged the councillors to thoroughly analyze the proposal before making a final decision, stressing the importance of careful consideration and open discussion.

*****

URN