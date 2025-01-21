Kitgum confirms case of cholera

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum District has confirmed its first case of cholera after a 21-year-old male resident of Pager Division in Kitgum Municipality tested positive for the disease. Titus Komakech, Kitgum’s surveillance focal point person, revealed that the patient was isolated at Kitgum General Hospital last week following a positive Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) result.

Further confirmation came after the patient’s samples were sent to Entebbe, where a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test detected the presence of the cholera virus. According to Komakech, the patient had a history of travel to Agoro Sub-county in the neighboring Lamwo District, an area currently battling a cholera outbreak. This has heightened concerns about the potential spread of the disease from Lamwo to Kitgum.

Agoro Sub-county has been grappling with a cholera outbreak since January 9, 2025. To date, 99 confirmed cases and one death have been reported. While 89 patients have recovered and been discharged, nine remain admitted at Agoro Health Center III. The confirmation of Kitgum’s first case has prompted local health officials to urge the community to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures.

“We are working closely with health teams to ensure the patient receives the necessary treatment and care,” Komakech said. “We also urge the public to report any suspected cholera cases to authorities immediately.” Komakech further noted that a second suspected case initially tested positive via RDT but was later confirmed negative after a PCR test.

Meanwhile, the confirmed patient has responded well to treatment and is expected to be discharged soon, pending another test result.He alth officials have reassured the public that measures are in place to contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission.

“We advise residents to drink safe water, practice good hygiene, and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms persist,” Komakech emphasized. With the disease now confirmed in Kitgum, local authorities are ramping up efforts to educate the public and mitigate the spread of cholera in the district.

