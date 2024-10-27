Kiteezi landlords want compensation expedited

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Landlords whose houses were destroyed by the Kiteezi landfill want compensation expedited.

Two weeks ago, State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Relief, and Refugees Lilian Aber, assured the landlords whose properties were damaged, as well as those in the buffer zone that the government will compensate them after the valuation process is completed.

The landlords want quick valuation and want to review their documents so that the valuation process can start.

Jonathan Kasule, a landlord says that many landlords have families and it is becoming difficult to find accommodation. Kasule also wants the Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA to allow the residents in the buffer zone to reoccupy their houses as they await compensation.

Muhammad Kironde, another landlord, questioned the compensation plan, arguing that many landlords would not receive adequate compensation compared to the previous property values.

Rose Nakabugo, the Assistant Commissioner for Disaster Preparedness, says that the government has documented all individuals affected by the tragedy, including the 81 houses impacted by water from the garbage.

On Thursday Frank Rusa Nyakaana the acting Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority(KCCA) while addressing journalists at City Hall said that a committee from the office of the government valuer has been instituted to assess the damaged houses.

He said that the committee will then present a report to the cabinet to harmonize the amount to be paid for compensation.

