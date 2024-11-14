Kisoro By-election: Candidates protest intimidation of agents, voters

Kisoro, Uganda | INDEPENDENT | Seven people have been arrested for disrupting voting in the Kisoro Woman MP by-election. One of those arrested, has been identified only as Mugyema an agent of Independent candidate Grace Akifeza Ngabirano.

He was picked from Gahura polling station in Chanika town council on allegations of inciting violence, according to Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region. Maate also says that Paphrah Keinerugaba, Julius Kato and Ivan Ntegyeyimisa were arrested from Kabindi polling station in Nyarusiza sub-county for allegedly assaulting Andrew Ayesiga and other voters while at the polling station.

Another voter whose identity is yet to be established was picked from Chahafi polling station in Murora sub-county for allegedly campaigning during voting time. Two more people were from the Taxi Park polling station in Kisoro municipality for disorganizing the voting process.

But, Sultana Salim Tana representing the National Unity Platform (NUP) accuses security authorities of carrying out arrests. Salim also claims that her agents were chased away from the polling stations by security officers in Busanza sub-county and other areas.

Independent Grace Akifeza Ngabirano also says that her agents were intimidated in Nyakabande sub-county and other areas.

Maate described the allegations against security as false.

The Kisoro Woman MP seat fell vacant in September after the death of Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, who was also the State Minister for Defense and Veteran Affairs.

