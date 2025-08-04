Kiryandongo residents protest elephant invasions near Murchison Falls National Park

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents living near Murchison Falls National Park in Kiryandongo are up in arms over a surge in elephant invasions that have caused widespread destruction to crops and threaten their livelihoods. Over the weekend, stray elephants reportedly raided Bunyama Village in Kyankende, devastating over 10 acres of farmland. Affected crops include banana plantations, beans, cassava, maize, rice, and sweet potatoes. Locals say the destruction has left farmers helpless and desperate.

David Ogwang, the LC1 Chairperson of Bunyama, described the situation as “uncontrollable,” blaming the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for ignoring repeated complaints. “We have written, called, and pleaded. But UWA remains silent. We need a lasting solution before lives are lost,” he said.

James Ochaya, another resident, warned of looming famine and demanded immediate compensation from the government. “We feed the nation, yet our gardens are destroyed. What more do they want from us?” he asked. Jeska Anena, also from the village, called on UWA to expedite the long-promised installation of an electric fence around the national park to keep wild animals out of the community.

“Every day we live in fear. Our children can’t walk freely. Our gardens are gone,” said Gilbert Kisembo, adding that several complaints to UWA have gone unanswered. Nelson Osaga, the LC3 Chairperson of Kyankende Sub-county, said the elephants pose a serious threat to both crops and human life. “Our people are at risk, and UWA’s inaction is unacceptable. We’ve asked them to deploy wildlife rangers, but help is always too late or doesn’t come,” he noted.

When contacted, Wilson Kagoro, the Conservation Education Officer for Murchison Falls National Park, said UWA teams are already on the ground and in contact with the affected communities. The elephant crisis in Kiryandongo mirrors a similar situation in neighboring districts. Just last week, residents of Miirya Sub-county in Masindi District protested the destruction of their crops by hippopotamuses emerging from nearby streams.

On Friday August 1, 2025, a herd of about 400 elephants from Kidepo National Park invaded neighbouring Abim District, causing panic in the population amidst widespread destruction of agricultural fields and farmland. The UPDF Airforce promptly responded today (Saturday) by… pic.twitter.com/xe4ldgUN0V — Chris Magezi (@ChrisOMagezi) August 2, 2025



The affected villages—Katagurukwa, Kinuuma, Kibaali, Balyegomba, Kijenga, Kyarukunya, and Kigezi—reported losses of banana plantations, maize, cassava, beans, and sweet potatoes. The communities say the invasions threaten food security and their ability to pay school fees. Despite repeated calls for UWA to relocate the animals or intervene, residents say no tangible action has been taken.

This growing concern dates back years. In 2022, residents in over 20 villages in Buliisa District bordering Murchison Falls National Park petitioned UWA over frequent raids by elephants and buffaloes. The animals reportedly destroyed hectares of crops and injured community members in sub-counties including Butiaba, Buliisa Ngwedu, Biiso, and Buliisa Town Council. The affected residents demanded compensation for their losses and called for a lasting solution to curb the destruction caused by wildlife.

URN