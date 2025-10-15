Kiplimo quits track races

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s star runner Jacob Kiplimo has said to quit the track and field races.

Fresh from winning the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Kiplimo told Xinhua in an interview Tuesday that he ran the track and field races for a long time, and it is now time to concentrate on Marathon.

“I will not go back to the track and field races. I will only go back to defend my World Cross Country title,” Kiplimo told Xinhua in a phone interview.

Even after coming second in the London Marathon and now winning the Chicago Marathon, Kiplimo has made it clear he is not thinking about breaking records.

“I don’t speak about breaking world records because anything is possible in athletics if you prepare well. I am still learning several things about marathon, and everything is moving step by step,” added the 24-year-old. ■