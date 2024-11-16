Kiplimo, Kiplangat to feature in Sevens Hills Race

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s top long-distance stars Victor Kiplangat and Jacob Kiplimo will feature in the Sevens Hills Race in the Netherlands.

The duo who were preparing in Kapchorwa ahead of the run slated for Sunday, arrived in the Netherlands on Friday ready to showcase their performance potential in a highly anticipated formidable race.

They will face tough opposition from Ethiopian star runners like, Edris Muktar, and Aragawi Berihu among others.

Kiplangat expressed his enthusiasm for running alongside his brother, branding it as a family race and whoever wins, brings the accolade for the family and Uganda as a country. “We’ve been training together with Kiplimo, and our plan is to run a course record by God’s Grace,” Kiplangat said.

According to Kiplangat, he looks at the race as a significant road running opener after his off-season after the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he competed in the 42-kilometer race.

Jacob Kiplimo, the World’s second fastest 21-kilometres sees the event as an opportunity to break the 15-kilometers World record. According to Kiplimo, his body and mindset are ready to counter the technical course in the Netherlands.

“With the preps I had, better performance is a possibility,” says Kiplimo.

Peter Chelangat, Kiplimo’s Ugandan coach presumes that the training schedule his athlete has been executing gives him a chance to defend his title on the Sunday event. “I bet a win for him, although we cannot look down on the Ethiopians”. Says Chelangat.

The fans in Kapchorwa are equally excited to see the two brothers compete against each other. Isaac Chesami an athletics fan expresses his love to watch the two Ugandan giants excite the streets of Sevens Hills.

