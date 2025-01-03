KING OYO: Stop using Tooro Kingdom land matters for political gains

King Oyo warns Tooro political leaders against using Tooro Kingdom land Matters for political gains

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The King of Tooro Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has warned political leaders in Tooro against using land matters for their selfish political gains.

According to King Oyo, some individuals in the Kingdom who are aspiring for leadership positions have made it a habit to de-campaign the Kingdom by peddling lies that the kingdom plans to evict them.

Oyo directed all kingdom land officers to educate the Kingdom subjects on how they could acquire proper land documentation. He reiterated that his subjects would not be evicted from the Kingdom land.

He made the remarks in his New Year message delivered at Karuzika Royal Palace in Fort Portal on Tuesday.

Oyo also asked his subjects to guard themselves against HIV/Aids and called on the parents to train their children with life skills during the holidays.

The King also highlighted that the Kingdom made significant achievements in 2024 including education, the construction of an ICT centre that will be opened soon, the establishment of model farms to equip farmers with knowledge and skills, and the boosting of tourism in Tooro, among others.

The Kingdom’s Third Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Planning and Investment Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire noted that the Kingdom will focus on the renovation of the royal tombs in the New Year. Other activities include holding the King’s Silver Jubilee Celebrations, Kingdom Marathon, annual health camp and clan Football tournament among others.

Margaret Mugisa Muhanga, the Fort Portal North Division MP and who is also the State Minister in charge of Primary Health Care, rallied the Kingdom subjects to support the King and the Kingdom in achieving its development plans.

The King later hosted a section of his subjects to a royal dinner and New Year prayers that were led by the Rwenzori Diocese Bishop, Reuben Kisembo.

****

URN