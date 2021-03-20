Khalid Aucho dismissed from Uganda Cranes camp

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho has been dismissed from the team camp ahead of Afcon qualifiers.

This was revealed by the Federation of Uganda Football Association in a statement issued on Friday. Aucho is accused of failing to adhere to the National team’s code of conduct.

According to FUFA, Aucho refused to board the official car that had been organized to pick him from the airport and he failed to report to the residential camp.

“Aucho refused to board the official means of transport organized to pick him from Entebbe International Airport to the team camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel-Kisaasi and has not even reported to camp since he arrived in the country,” reads a statement from FUFA.

“The player’s club Misr El Makkasa and Egypt Football Association A have duly been informed about the decision and a return air ticket has been issued to him to travel back to Egypt,” FUFA added.

This comes as Uganda Cranes is left with five days to play their home fixture against Burkina Faso on 24th March 2020, at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende. Uganda will also play Malawi on 29th March.

Aucho joined the National team in 2013 and he is one of the most capped players on the National team with over 53 caps. He has also played two consecutive Afcon finals of 2017 and 2019.

Aucho was however suspended in Uganda’s last game against South Sudan. The midfielder joins Uche Mubiru who withdrew from the team earlier, however FUFA is yet to announce the replacements of the two players.

URN