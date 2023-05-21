Kenya to roll out 1m locally assembled smartphones

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya plans to roll out the first consignment of one million locally-assembled smartphones in two months at a unit price of Kshs 5,484 ($40), in a bid to foster digital access and inclusion.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said the affordability of smart devices has been a major hindrance to digital inclusion, hence the need to produce the gadgets locally

.

He said the low-cost smartphones are being assembled at the Konza Technopolis in Malili, Machakos County and will retail at $40 (Sh5,484 at the current exchange rate).

“Based on feasibility studies undertaken, we can locally assemble smartphones at a unit cost of about $40. We’ve partnered with the private sector to ensure in the next two months, we can roll out our first consignment of low-cost smartphones,” said Mr Owalo during the official launch of the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) week at the Nairobi Safari Park.