Kenya swears in new deputy president

NAIROBI, Kenya | Xinhua | Kenya’s Kithure Kindiki was sworn in as the country’s new deputy president Friday in a ceremony held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, a day after the High Court lifted orders that barred his inauguration.

The inauguration of Kindiki, who was the immediate former Cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination, follows the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua by the Senate on Oct. 17 over allegations of corruption and gross misconduct.

President William Ruto nominated Kindiki, 52 and a lawyer by profession, as the country’s third deputy president under the 2010 Constitution on Oct. 18, with the Parliament giving unanimous approval the same day.

The High Court, however, initially issued an order blocking Kindiki’s swearing-in after Gachagua filed over 30 legal challenges to prevent his impeachment and replacement. On Thursday, a three-judge panel lifted the order, citing public interest and the need for continuity in the office of the Deputy President.

Gachagua’s impeachment was first approved by the National Assembly on Oct. 9 before being confirmed by the Senate. In addition to corruption, he was accused of insubordination, engaging in ethnically divisive politics, money laundering, undermining government initiatives, intimidating public officers, and threatening a judicial officer.

At the swearing-in ceremony, witnessed by the chief justice and chief registrar of the Judiciary, Kindiki took the oath of office before an audience of around 10,000 people, including government officials and diplomats.

His appointment has stirred divisions within the ruling party Kenya Kwanza, as Gachagua was a former ally of President Ruto, sparking speculation of political realignments.

Kindiki, also a former senator for Tharaka-Nithi County, pledged to serve the president and the Kenyan people by providing the assistance and support needed to transform the country. “I promise you, Mr. President, before this congregation and before God, that I will not let you down for this privilege you have granted me,” he said.

Grateful for his appointment, Kindiki thanked institutions involved in the transition and highlighted Kenya’s democratic maturity, underscored by the unprecedented political and legal hurdles set by his predecessor.

He emphasized his commitment to unity, professional integrity, and upholding the Constitution. “This moment calls for an individual who takes pride in a job well done, is humble enough to be a loyal servant of the people, is selfless enough to reach out and mobilize the entirety of government towards delivering for Kenya, is experienced enough to understand the importance of engaging all sectors of our economy to drive transformation, and is committed enough to serve professionally, with loyalty and integrity,” Kindiki said. ■