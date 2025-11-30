Kenya survives late scare from Uganda to win Africa Region IV golf title

Antananarivo, Madagascar | THE INDEPENDENT | A dramatic final day at the All-Africa Region IV Championship had Kenya brushing off a late charge from Uganda to retain their title by just 2 shots. Kenya found themselves having to rely on their final day’s best score of 70 from third-ranked Michael Karanya to secure victory at the Golf du Rova course in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Saturday.

Team Kenya retained the title with a total of 642, with Uganda second at 644, Madagascar third at 660 and Ethiopia fourth at 744. Under the tournament rules in a competition played via stroke play, the best three scores per country are considered in the tallying.

Kenya’s Captain John Lejirma who led from the start of the tournament, took the individual title by 4 shots – but with three Ugandans pursuing him to the final day. Lejirma was crowned individual champ with a three-round score of 209 strokes, with Ugandans Joseph Kasozi (213), Reagan Akena (215) and Antony Otukei (216) grabbing the next three spots.

Uganda’s team at the Africa Region IV tournament is a hint of the Uganda Golf Union’s strategy to offer more opportunities and exposure to the country’s best young talent.

The team in Madagascar is under the tutelage of national team manager Paul Habyarimana. Also present in Antananarivo is Johnson Omollo who is the President of the Africa Golf Confederation.