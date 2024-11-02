KCCA, MoH partner to promote HIV self-testing among men

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the Ministry of Health, and Wondfo Biotech Company have partnered to promote HIV self-testing among men in Kampala, targeting Boda Boda riders.

Jackson Kadumye, the Senior Communications Officer from the Ministry of Health, told journalists in Kisenyi on Friday that there is still a high prevalence of HIV in Kampala at 7.4 percent, compared to the national prevalence of 5.1 percent.

Kadumye stressed that the initiative aims to enable people in Kampala to conduct self-testing with their partners and receive results in just 15 minutes, anywhere and at any time.

He added that Boda Boda riders are among the key populations at risk of acquiring HIV, making it essential for them to lead the campaign. According to Kadumye, 15 percent of people with HIV are not receiving treatment.

He noted that introducing self-testing kits to at-risk populations in Kampala will increase HIV testing awareness, allowing people to know their status and access HIV care in health facilities.

Marvin Lubega, the Technical Advisor of Wondfo Biotech Company Uganda, noted that HIV testing among men in Uganda is low. He believes that introducing self-testing kits to Boda Boda riders will enhance HIV testing services in the country.

Lubega added that the partnership with KCCA and the Ministry of Health supports government efforts to ensure that every person living with HIV has access to treatment, starting with testing.

Mariam Nansamba, the Woman Councilor for Mengo Ward and a doctor at Kisenyi Health Center IV urged Boda Boda riders in Kampala to take charge of their health and help fight HIV and AIDS by doing self-tests for themselves and their partners before engaging in sexual activity.

During the engagement, Boda Boda riders expressed concerns that many condoms intended for protection are too small.

Nansamba addressed this concern by stating that the condoms were studied and tested before being brought to the country. She added that many Boda Boda riders are not aware of the proper use of condoms.

Sirajje Mutyaba, the Deputy Chairperson of Boda Boda Kampala, advised his peers to refrain from taking advantage of stranded passengers at night and engaging in sex without determining their HIV status.

He also urged his fellow riders to embrace the use of self-testing kits provided to them to understand their HIV status before engaging in sexual intercourse.

During the five-day campaign, 7,000 self-testing kits will be distributed among Boda Boda riders and key at-risk populations in Kampala.

*****

URN