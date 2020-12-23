KCCA FC CAF Confederation game between AS Kigali cancelled

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CAF the football governing body in Africa has canceled the CAF Confederation game between AS Kigali and KCCA FC.

This was confirmed on Wednesday 23rd December in a letter written to KCCA Football Club.

KCCA FC did not have the recommended number of players to have the game take place.

This was because of the number of players who tested positive of COVID-19 and could not travel to Kigali Rwanda

According to CAF AFCON organizing committee which is also in line with the FIFA laws of the game, each match must be played if the team has at least 11 players including (GOAL KEEPER) + 4 substitutes.

According to COVID 19 regulations, if a team does not have the minimum number of players (11 players including goal keeper) + 4 substitutes to play a match, the team will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.

In exceptional circumstances, the organizing committee will be consulted for a final decision concerning the match.

KCCA FC was to play AS Kigali on Wednesday 23rd December 2020 in Kigali Rwanda.

The decision means AS Kigali have the first leg advantage with a 2-0 score.

The return leg will be played on 6th January 2021 in Kampala.

*****

KCCA FC