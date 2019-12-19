KCCA extends regularisation of temporary workers to 2020

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The process of legalising temporary workers of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA is scheduled to start next year.

KCCA Ag. Executive Director Andrew Kitaka told journalists Wednesday at City hall that they are working with the Public Service Commission to interview and validate staff on permanent terms by end December 2019.

Early this year, Kitaka said they would regularise temporary staff but as the year ends, this has not happened and the Authority is still working on permanent staff some of whom, their appointments were being queried.

With over 1100 staff, KCCA has about 740 temporary workers. These were recruited during the time of former Executive Director Jennifer Musisi who resigned last year.

These were employed on a four months renewable contract. Musisi previously told the Public Accounts Committee that some of the people were head-hunted.

However, the 2018 KCCA Public Accounts Committee report noted irregularities in the recruitment of staff at KCCA. It was noted that several jobs had been advertised on different occasions.

The report also queried the powers of KCCA to recruit but also to create more organisational structure. This later prompted intervention of the public service commission which directed KCCA to re-advertise jobs and conduct a recruitment exercise.

200 jobs were advertised internally but the process was still not successful following petitions to the Inspectorate of Government by some employees who alleged the process was marred with irregularities like nepotism.

Seven positions of deputy directors namely, Deputy Director Administration, Human Resources, Road Management, Transport Planning and Traffic Management, Internal Audit, Litigation and Procurement have been advertised.

Other positions included that of Cartographer, Animal Production Assistant, Roads technician, Drainage technician, Assistant Mechanical Engineer, Office Superintendent, Fuel Agent, Manager Building Construction Management, Officer Revenue Collection, Manager Revenue Accounting, and Officer Debt Management among others.

According to information derived from the public service commission, several people were shortlisted for the jobs and interviews on going.

