KCCA asks developers to vacate shorelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has asked developers to vacate the shorelines of Lake Victoria.

According to Peter Settenda, an environment officer from KCCA, the Authority has issued a notice to all people with prohibited developments to raze them from the shoreline. The said structures have already been submerged by the rising water levels and floods.

The structures include houses said to belong to Tycoon Hamis Kiggundu, Pr. Robert Kayanja, Christopher Sembuya of Sembuule Steel Mills Ltd, Sudhir Ruparelia and Pastor Gary Skinner.

Another structure is Ddundu Resort Munyonyo where water has taken over the gardens that were still under beautification. The resort also has a wall fence that stretches over 200 meters into the water.

Hamis Kiggundu’s compound is all immersed and only about 6 inches of his fence is visible. At Pastor Kayanja’s, the compound is filled with water and the leisure hut now stands in water leaving a few inches to the roof out of the water.

Settenda says that the KCCA, the National Environment Management Authority-NEMA and other stakeholders will have a discussion soon to determine when the landlords are expected to leave among other issues.

Settenda says it is illegal to develop permanent structures on the shoreline of the water body. According to the NEMA Act, 200 meters from the water body is a buffer zone where no permanent structures should be constructed.

Settenda says construction of such structures affects the movement of water and causes flooding.

Only environment friendly projects like gardens which can allow water to sink are permitted as well as wooden structures that do not inconvenience the movement of water.

Settenda says they want the shorelines restored and back to normal.

In an earlier interview with the URN, the Director of the National Environment Management Authorty-NEMA Tom Okurut said people encroaching on shorelines will have to leave.

According KCCA, the structures were set up without the necessary approval.

*******

URN