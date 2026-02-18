KCB Bank Uganda supports launch of Mkazipreneur Community Library

Library to Advance Women and Community Empowerment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Bank Uganda Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to women empowerment and community development through its sponsorship of the Mkazipreneur Community Library, officially launched at the Mkazipreneur Hub Ntinda on Tuesday.

The Community Library project, an initiative of Mkazipreneur, is designed to provide women, youth and the wider Ntinda community with access to knowledge resources, business development materials and a safe space for learning, collaboration and growth.

Speaking at the launch, Gladys Nalukenge Lubowa, Relationship Manager, Women in Business at KCB Bank Uganda, emphasised that empowering women and strengthening communities is a strategic investment in Uganda’s future.

“When we invest in women and communities, we are investing in sustainable economic growth. This Community Library is more than a reading space; it is a platform for ideas, entrepreneurship and opportunity. At KCB Bank, we believe that inclusive access to knowledge and financial solutions unlocks potential and transforms lives. That is how we continue to stand with women and communities.”

Through this partnership, the Bank supported the establishment and branding of the library space, reinforcing its broader agenda of enabling entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and long-term community impact.

The Mkazipreneur Community Library will serve as a knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs and startups, a mentorship and engagement space for skills and a community centre promoting literacy, innovation.

Officials said the initiative aligns with KCB Bank Uganda’s sustainability agenda, which focuses on economic empowerment, especially for women-led enterprises, and community-driven development programmes across the country.

By strategically partnering with grassroots platforms such as Mkazipreneur, KCB Bank continues to extend its impact beyond traditional banking, positioning itself as a catalyst for progress and shared prosperity.

As the library opens its doors, both KCB Bank Uganda and Mkazipreneur called upon partners, community leaders and stakeholders to support and utilise the facility to maximise its impact for generations to come.