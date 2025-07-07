KCB Bank launches ‘Kyaddala ne KCB’ campaign

Campaign to Boost Customer Engagement and Financial Wellness Across Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In an effort to enhance financial inclusion and foster a culture of saving among Ugandans, KCB Bank Uganda has launched a transformative 120-day nationwide initiative called “Kyaddala ne KCB.” The campaign is aimed at rewarding loyal customers, welcoming newcomers, and instilling a savings-oriented mindset nationwide.

This initiative showcases KCB Bank’s dedication to providing real, meaningful value to everyday Ugandans through smart savings and digital banking solutions. Through this campaign, the bank strives to promote regular savings and maintain active accounts. It includes both new and existing customers and is open to all Ugandans over 18 with a valid national ID.

“As a bank for the people, we are investing in a future where saving becomes a lifestyle,” stated Sheila Awori, Ag. Head of Marketing and Communications. “To join this campaign, new customers simply need to open a KCB account, deposit UGX 100,000 or more, and sustain weekly deposits of that amount.”

Awori further explained, “Existing customers can also participate by continuing to maintain weekly deposits of a minimum of UGX 100,000 in their accounts. The more one saves, the greater the chances of winning exciting rewards through our monthly draws.”

She added that “winners will be chosen through random draws overseen by the KCB Audit team and will be notified via SMS, calls from the official KCB Contact Centre (0800311411), and KCB Uganda’s official social media channels.”

Weekly top depositors at each branch will receive instant branded treats. Furthermore, regional monthly prizes include shopping vouchers and school fees .

The pinnacle of the “Kyaddala ne KCB” campaign will be the grand draw in October 2025, where top savers can win life-changing rewards such as a plot of land provided by Bakaima Real Estate Agents, an electric bike with comprehensive insurance, a cow, and an assortment of KCB-branded merchandise.

As for investment clubs and SACCOs aiming for sustainable financial growth, the first 100 groups to register for KCB Simba Invest will benefit from free registration, while the first 50 will receive an initial balance boost with their amounts doubled.

Kyaddala ne KCB embodies the bank’s core values, providing delight to customers at every interaction and reminding them that the journey to financial wellness can be as fulfilling as achieving it.

“This campaign is about financial discipline and showing our customers that KCB values them and is committed to accompanying them on this journey,” Awori concluded.