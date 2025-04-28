KCB Bank injects sh80 million in upcoming Pearl of Africa Rally

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Bank Uganda has partnered with FMU for the 2025 Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally (POAUR), by injecting sh80million to the event.

This year’s rally doubles as the second round on the African Rally Championship (ARC) and also the third round on the National Rally Championship (NRC).

Sheila Awori KCB Bank’s Acting Head of Marketing said; “We are very privileged to be part of this prestigious event. Our support goes beyond the sponsorship. We want to position ourselves with the sport and the communities we serve.”

James Akena, President of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) said; “As FMU, we pledge to give our sponsors value for money, proper accountability and visibility in what has been very transparent and engaging discussion leading up to this day.

“This new edition is an invitation to the auspicious part of Uganda. Mbarara is popular for its milk. There will be everything to enjoy there including rally. Overall, safety is our priority for everyone.”

FMU is grateful for the continued partnership with Vivo Energy; who under their flagship brand Shell V-Power are the title sponsors. Hence, the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally.

Other sponsors and partners are: Coca-Cola, Lakeview Resort Hotel, Isuzu Uganda, Fire and Safety Appliances, ROMA Motors (U) Ltd, Nagrc (DB) Farm, Government of Uganda thru (NCS), Uganda Police, UPDF, Mwesigwa Resort, and others.

New routes for POA rally

The Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally evolved from the Great Lakes Rally, which was jointly organised by Uganda together with Club Automobile du Burundi in 1997. When Winston Churchill visited Uganda, he baptized the country as the ‘Pearl of Africa’, that is where this event derives its name.

From all perspectives, the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally has always been one of the most attractive rounds on the African Rally Championship calendar.

And this year, the championship round will run in the western district of Mbarara. It will be the first time that the ARC round is organised outside central Uganda.

Kisitu Mayanja, the Clerk of Course explained the change saying, “We have always desired to showcase our premier event as a reflection of our country; the Pearl of Africa. And we have managed to achieve it with this change. Mbarara has a rich cultural heritage but also wildlife. These are the things we want our fans to enjoy.”