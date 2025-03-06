Kawempe North By-Election: Residents demand action on high property taxes

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of residents in Kawempe North is raising concerns over the high property taxes imposed by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), urging contesting candidates in the forthcoming by-elections to address this pressing issue. The residents, particularly from Mpererwe, are dissatisfied with the process used by the KCCA and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to determine these taxes.

Aisha Nantale, a resident of Mpererwe and property owner, shared her frustration with the current property tax system. Despite owning only 10 rental rooms, Nantale has been receiving demands from KCCA to pay a staggering 20 million shillings in taxes. She highlighted the lack of transparency in the tax estimation process, which has left many unclear about their obligations.

“The authorities simply estimate the tax amount without explaining how they arrived at that figure,” Nantale said. “They just demand a certain amount without transparency. It’s a major problem for us because the little rent we collect is taken away by the government. How are we supposed to survive?” Muhammad Luswa, an independent candidate and former aide to the late Muhammad Ssegirinya, was urged by his supporters in Mperelwe to address these concerns.

Luswa has vowed to prioritize the issue of high property taxes, which he believes have severely impacted his constituents. “Our people are being unfairly exploited by the government through excessive property taxes that are not proportionate to the value of their properties. We urgently need a transparent and thorough assessment to be conducted,” Luswa said.

“I will prioritize addressing these grievances in parliament upon my election. This is unfairness.” Luswa also pledged to fulfill the late Muhammad Ssegirinya’s idea of re-establishing the Kawempe North Medical Centre hospital to improve healthcare services in the area.

Muhamood Mutazindwa, another independent candidate, who has been campaigning in Kazo Angola Koona zone and Lugoba, echoed similar concerns. He shared that his supporters, especially widows who own rental rooms, are struggling to make ends meet due to the high property taxes.

“The situation is dire,” Mutazindwa said. “All the money they collect from rent is taken away by KCCA, leaving them with nothing to pay school fees for their children.” He called for a reevaluation of property rate laws, advocating for fair taxes that are more suitable for low-income earners, particularly in ghetto areas of Kampala.

Mutazindwa’s rally was further bolstered by the presence of Lubega Mukaaku from the Democratic Alliance faction, who urged Kawempe North residents to vote for Mutazindwa. Mukaaku explained that despite being from a different political affiliation, he supported Mutazindwa for his ability to unite people across party lines.

Meanwhile, the 2023/2024 financial year local revenue collection report showed that KCCA collected 114.355 billion shillings, surpassing the expected amount, with 100 percent performance in local revenue collection. Property rate taxes made up 50% of the total revenue, with Kawempe Division alone contributing 9.35 billion shillings.

URN