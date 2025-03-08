Candidates resort to door-to-door campaigns in Kawempe North by-election

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Candidates in the Kawempe by-elections have opted for door-to-door campaigns to reach out to more voters.

According to the candidates, this strategy gives them time to interact with more residents than at the rallies. They reach out to voters in their homes and business premises

On Thursday, Henry Kassacca Mubiru, the Democratic Party candidate, spent the entire day searching for votes in Kawempe 1 Parish, in the villages of Kilokole, Kakungulu, Mbogo, Cate Farawo, Kalule, Kisowera, and Kizza Zone, with a message on redefining leadership.

He says that with this strategy, he can meet his voters one-on-one and listen to their pleas, which is more effective than rallies.

Kassacca pledged to fix the challenges facing the Bodaboda riders in Kampala and beyond, as well as the youth. He, however, expressed concerns over the short time given for campaigns in a large constituency like Kawempe North.

Other candidates also using door-to-door campaigns include the FDC’s Mukiibi Sadat, also known as Khalifah Aganaga, the People’s Progressive Party’s candidate Ismail Musiitwa, and other independent candidates, all urging people to vote for them.

Meanwhile, NRM’s Faridah Nambi and NUP’s Elias Nalukoola have also been seen opting for the same strategy of door-to-door campaigns to reach many areas in the informal settlements.

Nambi said that there are different zones in Kawempe North where people can easily be accessed using the door-to-door strategy because of the congestion and poor road networks in the informal settlements. She also says that she has opted for door-to-door campaigns because it is difficult to mobilize people to attend rallies.

Kawempe North constituency has 9 parishes with 197 polling stations, and it is densely populated, with most of the residents living in the slums.

The Kawempe North seat became vacant after the death of Muhammad Ssegirinya in January.

URN