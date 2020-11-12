Katumba gets lost in Arua city, addresses supporters at school gate

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was drama in Arua City on Wednesday evening when independent presidential candidate, John Katumba entered the town but didn’t know where to address a handful of his supporters.

Katumba, who arrived in Arua city at 5:30 pm from Pakwach and Nebbi, drove with his body guards to Arua Central Police Station to consult where he could address his supporters.

Some of the youth who recognised Katumba joined him at Arua CPS where he was advised to drive through Arua town to make his presence felt and was led to Arua Public Primary School grounds.

However, on arrival at Arua public primary school, Katumba found learners using the playground and was blocked by school guard from accessing the school premises.

Due to the stalemate, one of Katumba’s bodyguards advised him to address his supporters in front of the school gate as some of the youths who followed him cheered him on.

According to reports, the little known presidential candidate had no team to organize and coordinate his campaigns in the district. In his brief address, Katumba pledged to address the challenges of the people of Arua by introducing rail and air transport.

John Katumba, who was making his maiden visit to West Nile, was perturbed by what he called a place too far for one to use road transport.

URN