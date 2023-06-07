KASESE: Man found dead in fish pond

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kayanja parish Nyakiyumbu Sub County Kasese district on Tuesday retrieved a body of a man who reportedly drowned in a fish pond.

Residents identified the deceased as Monday Nyameri but circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. He was discovered by the owner of the pound on Tuesday morning as he was doing inspection.

Bahati baluku, a resident said Monday was last seen in the trading centre with friends on Monday. The Rwenzori East Police Spokesperson, Nelson Tumushime said they have embarked on investigations but asked residents with ponds in the region to fence them off to avoid similar scenarios.

The the deceased’s body is lying at Bwera General hospital pending postmortem.

URN