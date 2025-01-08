Karuhanga moots open vetting of judicial officers

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elison Karuhanga, one of the candidates vying for the position of Uganda Law Society (ULS) representative to the Judicial Service Commission is mooting major reforms in appointing judicial officers to strengthen the independence of the judiciary.

Speaking to a fraternity of lawyers in Masaka city, Karuhanga criticised the closed vetting method currently applied by the Judicial Service Commission while considering candidates for appointment in the judiciary, arguing that it compromises their professional independence and efficiency.

He says it is high time the process was reformed to allow open interviews for judicial officers if the country properly delivers justice and strengthens public trust in the judiciary.

Karuhanga appealed to Lawyers to support his proposed reforms, indicating that once adopted, they will reinforce the autonomy of the judiciary, and give equal opportunities to all potential candidates who wish to join the bench and other judicial offices.

He is also mooting for short-term service contracts of lawyers by the Judicial Service Commission as a practical solution to the building-up case backlogs in the system, which delays the dispensation of justice.

He also highlighted a need to compel the Judicial Service Commission to provide feedback to all applications submitted for vetting, indicating that this will insulate the process of external interference during the recruitment, as well as help the unsuccessful candidates to know their weaknesses such that they can undertake remedial improvements.

Sam Ssekyewa, one of the lawyers in Masaka is optimistic that opening up such debates about reforms in the Judiciary system can rectify some of the structural challenges that have been bogging them down.

He observes that sending elected representatives of the Uganda Law Society to the Judicial Service Commission will give a voice to lawyers, who previously have not been effectively heard during high-level decision-making processes in the Judiciary.

In October last year, ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde, recalled their representatives to the Judicial Service Commission, arguing that they had been there illegally for nine years.

He protested that the two representatives Winyi Matovu and Ruth Ssebatindira were appointed to the commission as opposed to being elected as required by the ULS Elections Regulations.

Consequently, in December, the ULS conducted nominations for potential candidates to vie for the positions of the two representatives to the Judicial Service Commission.

Karuhanga is competing with 13 other nominated candidates who include, including Shamim Amolo, Patricia Atim, Anthony Kakooza, Frank Rwabosy Kanduho, Denis Kusaasira and Mariam Nabulime.

The others are Christopher Mbaziira, Paul Mukiibi, Diana Kitimbo Nabuuso, Milton Ocen, Richard Omongole, Alex Rediza and Edison Ruyondo

