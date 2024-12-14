Karamoja leaders demand release of convicted warriors

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in the Karamoja sub-region have demanded amnesty for the convicted warriors serving their sentences in different prisons across the country.

Over 4000 Karamojong warriors arrested during Usalama Kwa Yote operations have been convicted of various offenses ranging from illegal possession of firearms to murder, and cattle rustling. The majority of the convicts are between 15 and 30 years old.

Now the leaders have appealed to the President to release the convicts stating that the warriors have reformed and should be given a chance to reunite with their families

Paul Lokol, the LCV Chairperson of Nabilatuk district noted that several youths were arrested out of anger by soldiers during the general cordon and search operations.

Lokol said that some of the youth were arrested innocently and there is a need for proper screening of the convicts before releasing them.

He said that those who were hardcore criminals should be left to complete their term of sentence while the innocent ones should be forgiven.

Lokol also wondered how the court martial was able to sentence over 3000 warriors in only three months. He said that there is a need to revise the cases of those who shall be considered to complete their sentence.

Lokol noted that the arrests were purposely for reforming those who have been destabilizing peace in the community and not to destroy someone’s future.

Lotem Peter, the LCIII Chairperson of Nadunget sub-county in Moroto district said that the President should consider forgiving even when they went wrong.

Lotem noted that the youth who are in jail are very productive in the community and keeping them in the prisons will fix their families in the extreme poverty. He believes that the period the youth have spent in jail is enough to transform them into good citizens who can now listen and bring positive change in society.

Lotem also noted that the number is too big to be kept in the prisons yet those youth would be able to rally for the president’s votes during campaigns.

Joseph Lobot, the LCV Chairperson of Amudat district observed that the insecurity in the region resulted from many actors and factors such as prolonged drought, food insecurity, and covid 19 outbreak that affected the household income.

Lobot explained that several push factors drove the warriors into cattle rustling and it is worthy to pardon them and make them messengers of peace. He said that the Karachunas can now come back out of prison and form groups of persons to educate other colleagues about prison life.

Lobot noted that the warriors would settle peacefully if released because there is enough food in the community and they would help to cultivate more in the next cultivating season.

However, President Museveni, while addressing the people of Karamoja during the assessment of Parish Development Model performances, said that the decision to pardon the convicts requires the army council to sit and discuss the matter.

Museveni noted that the warriors caused extensive havoc to the community and government, which cost them a lot of resources to normalize the situation.

He said that the forces spent a lot of effort pursuing the warriors and releasing them so easily would undermine their labor.

Museveni said that dubious acts that the warriors were carrying out were serious and could destroy the country since they used firearms. He noted that the warriors killed, raped, and caused pain to many people.

He reiterated that he could not sit to watch the civilians play around with firearms which threatens the state of the country.

****

URN