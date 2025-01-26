Karamoja forms CLAs to handle land matters

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The people of Moroto and Nakapiripirit districts, with support from the Caritas organization, have formed Communal Land Associations (CLAs) to address land matters. On Tuesday, the CLAs received their final documents to formalize operations, with the issuance of certificates and the demarcation of communal lands pending.

The associations have been established in the sub-counties of Loputuk, Nadunget, and Tapac in Moroto District, as well as Moruita Sub-county in Nakapiripirit District. Anjello Pulkol, the LC5 councilor representing Loputuk Sub-county in Moroto District, emphasized that establishing the CLAs was a strategic move to protect community land.

Pulkol highlighted that the sub-county’s land, rich in government-owned minerals, faces high demand. He pointed out how elites have taken advantage of the community’s lack of awareness to seize land. The association, he said, would help the community safeguard their land against such exploitation.

Pulkol also noted that some individuals are exploiting the incoming government programs to illegally acquire community land. He explained that these individuals use the offices of duty bearers to secure land for their interests.

Christine Losike, the acting sub-county chief for Moruita in Nakapiripirit, noted that the lack of demarcation at land boundaries has affected service delivery. She mentioned that people from other districts have moved into the area and settled on land without any claims. Most people still rely on customary ownership, and formal land acquisition remains rare.

Losike expressed concerns that if someone claims land with a title, there is a high chance of losing it. She also highlighted that Karamoja’s land is rich in minerals and attracts foreign investors, though she pointed out that these investors have caused environmental damage through unregulated mining activities. Losike emphasized that the Communal Land Associations, though beneficial, would operate at the sub-county level and may not serve the entire community.

Valentine Cornelius Opel, the Acting Senior Land Management Officer in Nakapiripirit, raised concerns about unclear land boundaries between districts, which has hindered the land registration process. He also noted limited funding in the land offices, which has frustrated efforts to sensitize the community on land matters. Opel stressed that the community does not fully appreciate the importance of acquiring land documents, as trust is often placed in the elders.

He proposed installing land information systems in the district to guide the public on land management. Opel also highlighted that most district land registries are not functional due to inconsistent record-keeping. Furthermore, he pointed out a new trend of elites using government projects to seize land from the community by identifying sites targeted for compensation and obtaining titles for them.

Denis Obo, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, explained that the ministry has embarked on community sensitization regarding the formation of CLAs and the steps involved in demarcating communal land. Obo clarified that to register for a communal land association, one must be able to register customary land, as per Ugandan law.

He added that the ministry has assisted communities in forming the CLAs and aims to confirm their existence before issuing certificates and commencing the demarcation of customary lands. Once the certificates are processed and issued, demarcation will begin, with area land committees and surveyors from the zonal office handling the process. The demarcated customary land will be processed within the land information system.

The Land Act, Section 15, provides for the establishment of communal land associations by any group of persons for the communal ownership and management of land, whether under customary law or otherwise. The communal land may be held under a certificate of customary ownership or freehold title by the managing committee on behalf of the CLA.

