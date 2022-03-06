Kamwenge police investigate their own over triple murder

Kamwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kamwenge district are investigating circumstances under which a police officer attached to Kamwenge police station shot and killed three people on Saturday morning.

The deceased are Tuhise Richard aged 28, a Mukiga by tribe, resident of Bunoga village, Kinoni parish, Busiraba sub county in Kamwenge district, Friday Innocent, aged 38, resident of the same area and a night watchman at a fuel pump in Bunoga trading centre, and Baseka Sam Male, aged 18, a Mutooro of Bwizi village, Nkoma-Katalyeba town council in Kamwenge district. Male was a turn boy of a Canter truck registration number UBA 561M. He was shot from the vehicle.

According to the Rwenzori West Police spokesperson Vincent Twesigye, it is alleged that CP Nuwagaba developed a misunderstanding with two of the deceased over a bar attendant before he returned home to pick a gun which he allegedly used to gun down the two people.

Police also said Sam Baseka who was a turn boy was killed by a stray bullet which found him in the car where he was sleeping.

Twesigye says they have already arrested the suspect and three charges of murder were preferred against him, and also an AK47, three magazines and 40 rounds of ammunition were recovered as inquiries into the unfortunate incident continue.

*****

URN