Kamuli man on the run after killing wife and injuring two daughters

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kamuli police have launched a manhunt for a man accused of chopping his wife into pieces and injuring their two daughters. The suspect is 30-year-old Frank Waiswa, a resident of Bulyango village in Kisozi sub county. He is alleged to have chopped his wife Susan Nabwonso into pieces on Tuesday night and covered the body parts in clean bed sheets before hiding them under the bed.

He later clobbered two of their daughters aged between one and three years before fleeing from the village. The minors are nursing injuries at Nankandulo health center IV. Joseph Lyagoba, a resident of the area says that they were shocked to learn about the incident since Waiswa was known for cherishing his family. “It is hard for me to believe what just befell us, Waiswa was an exemplary husband who would even leave the trading center much earlier than anyone of us because he always wanted to spend more time with his children,” he said.

The Busoga North Police spokesperson Michael Kasadha told journalists that police have taken the deceased’s body to Kamuli general hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. He also disclosed that the injured children are out of danger. Kasadha says that they are yet to establish what could have motivated the suspect to kill his wife, adding that police have dispatched detectives to hunt the suspect to face the law.

The incident comes five days after 70-year- old Joseph Ngobi, a resident of Nankulyaku village in Kamuli municipality stabbed his two daughters on Saturday last week killing one on spot before taking his own life. Kasadha says that some people have resorted to taking their own lives and at times of their immediate relatives because of frustration. He however says that they have intensified community policing programs to sensitise residents to seek counselling services other than hurting their loved ones.

URN