Kampala-Entebbe expressway toll revenues grow to shs3.7bn monthly

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala – Entebbe Expressway, has so far handled collected 119.8 Billion Shillings since tolling and maintenance commenced three years ago. Managed by Egis Road Operations, the expressway is the first tolled road under a government system of managing infrastructure maintenance and the loans used to build the particular project.

This would ensure a sustainable infrastructure management system, according to the government. However, the Shillings 119.8 billion is still below the projections as provided in the loan agreement that sets the monthly loan repayment amounts at 26.8 Million Dollars or about 96 Billion Shillings (as per the 2022 exchange rate) per year for 13 years.

The Ministry declined to comment on how much of the loan had so far been cleared, saying it is not under their mandate but of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. “But in principal, part of the total revenue collected is channeled towards loan repayment while the other part facilitates the rolling and maintenance operations on the Expressway,” said Allan Ssempebwa, a communications officer at the Ministry of Works.

The Ministry of Finance did not immediately respond to questions about the progress of the loan repayment. “We collect and the collections are appropriated as required for loan repayment and maintenance operations; in this case, it would imply 119 Billion has been appropriated to cater for these needs,” Ssempebwa added.

On a positive note, revenue collection daily and monthly has been increasing over the years, and now stands at an average of 3.7 Billion Shillings up from Shillings 2.8 billion in 2022. The government acquired 350 Million Dollar loan from the Exim Bank of China in May 2011, to finance the construction of the 51.4 kilometre expressway, to be serviced by collections from travelers using the road.

According to the loan agreement, the credit facility runs for 13 years from July 21, 2019, to January 21, 2032, with the government paying 26.8 Million Dollars a year. The maintenance costs include patrol services, incident management, ambulance services, breakdown services, road asset assessment, and maintenance among others.

“The Kampala—Entebbe Expressway now serves an average of 28,000 vehicles daily,” Eng. Steven Kitonsa, the Acting Chief Engineer at the Ministry of Works and Transport said, adding that over the past three years, about 23.8 million passages have been recorded on the road.

Eng. Kitonsa says the ministry prides in the improvement of travel experience for millions of passengers” exhibited since 2022, with smoother, safer, and more convenient journeys while contributing to the country’s infrastructure development.

He adds that over the last three years, 120,000 motorists have been supported through the Toll-Free emergency line (0800270170), ensuring safety and reliability for all road users. “These are motorists who stop along the expressway for assistance during breakdowns, accidents, and other vehicle interruptions. Our response teams always intervene within 10 minutes after reporting the incidents.” Records at the ministry show a notable reduction in road accidents from a monthly 21 in the first year to now nine.

******

URN