Kadaga summons Otafiire over delays in electoral reforms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has summoned the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Kahinda Otafiire over the delayed presentation of electoral reforms.

Kadaga noted that she had previously reminded the government to bring the necessary electoral legislation so that Parliament handles them in time to avoid a stampede.

She said that Otafiire has continued to remain silent on the matter despite the release of the 2021 general elections road map by the Electoral Commission.

Kadaga directed Otafiire to appear on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday and advise Parliament about the progress of the electoral reforms.

In 2016, the Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice Bart Katureebe while delivering their judgement in the Amama Mbabazi Versus Kaguta Museveni and 2 Others Presidential Election Petition made pronouncements about the outstanding electoral reforms.

They made 10 recommendations aimed at creating reforms that will guarantee free and fair presidential elections in 2021 and beyond directing the Attorney General (AG), who is the chief government legal adviser, to follow up the recommendations and report back to court within two years on the progress.

Some of the recommendations included extending the filing and determination period to 60 days to enable the concerned parties and court to adequately prepare and present their case, enacting a law to bar the involvement of public servants from meddling in elections and punishment of media houses who refuse to grant equal airtime to all presidential candidates and among others.

URN