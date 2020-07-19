Kadaga asks village leaders to take over enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked village leaders to spearhead the enforcement of presidential guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19.

Kadaga, who was speaking at the launch of the distribution of government face masks in Kamuli district on Saturday said that most communities have abandoned the presidential directives on social distancing and hand washing putting them at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 in case of an outbreak.

Kadaga says that during the first lockdown, community members were mobilizing each other to collectively adhere to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines. But their zeal to deter the spread of the disease is shrinking over time with public gatherings like funerals continuing to attract crowds.

Kadaga adds that some COVID-19 prevention measures like mandatory hand washing with soap and water are instrumental in controlling other hygiene-related illnesses.

Fred Duku, the Kamuli district health officer says that they have received 442,000 face masks for distribution into communities across the district. Duku says that the free face masks will improve compliance to compulsory wearing of face masks because most flouting the guideline were waiting for free face masks from the government.

