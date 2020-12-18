Kabuleta pledges to transform sports into an industry

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential hopeful Joseph Kabuleta has pledged to transform sports into an industry that will not only be a recreation but an employment enterprise.

Kabuleta told sportsmen in Kasese Municipality on Thursday evening that regardless of how talented youth in Uganda are, it is becoming very hard for them to breakthrough because of the apparent lack of moral and financial support.

He says that in places where sporting is an industry, parents spend money to support their children’s talents because they know that once they breakthrough, they will profoundly earn a decent living.

The presidential candidate blamed the current government for failing to support sports, yet at the same time, it celebrates personalities when they achieve success on their own. Kabuleta says it’s against such a background that many parents discourage their children from engaging in sporting activities.

He plans to build standard stadiums in every district.

Kabuleta also accused the National Resistance Movement government of failing to revive cooperatives despite the continuous cries from farmers. He says cooperatives, in his government will be a big relief to farmers and business people to access easy and quick loans as well as set decent prices for their produce.

Among others Kabuleta promised to improve Kasese airstrip to an international airport and revive the railway system so that tourism and trade are boosted.

Titus Akora, a resident of Nyamwamba observed that although he has little hope that Kabuleta can win the general election, his plan to improve sports is what the country needs. He says Kasese has many talented person’s but they never breakthrough due to lack of facilities and backing.

URN