Kabuleta fails to campaign in Kyotera, Rakai, Lwengo

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joseph Kabuleta, one of the Independent Presidential Candidates, has not showed up in Kyotera, Rakai and Lwengo districts as expected.

He was scheduled to canvass for votes in the three districts according to the presidential elections time table. Local reporters from different media houses pitched camp in the three districts expecting to receive him. However, at around 4pm, there was no sign he was coming.

A front desk officer at the Kabuleta’s campaign office says they could not make it due to unfinished business they had in Kampala.

According to Godwin Matsiko, his campaign controller, they were unable to communicate in time why they cancelled their visit to the three districts. Matsiko adds that they had radio programmes to record in Kampala and they could not make it for the campaigns. He explains that they will schedule another appropriate day to visit the three districts.

Kabuleta is not the first presidential candidate to cancel his visit to the three districts. On Novembber 16, 2020, Willy Mayambala, also an independent candidate did not campaign in these districts saying they had a joint meeting with the electoral commission. He however, pledged to communicate another day to visit the districts to meet his supporters.

