Kabale NUP coordinator granted bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Derrick Kateebire, the National Unity Platform (NUP) party coordinator for Kabale district has been granted bail.

Kateebire was arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly inciting violence. According to police, Kateebire was organizing a group of boda boda riders to conduct a procession through Kabale town to celebrate the nomination of NUP presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Appearing before court on Thursday evening, Kateebire was charged with involvement in a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease.

Kateebire pleaded not guilty to the charges and asked the court to grant him bail. Isaac Rukundo, the Kabale Grade One Magistrate granted Kateebire a one million shillings non-cash bail.

His sureties were John Bwogi Buyera, a journalist working with the East African Watch and Ezra Azayo, a resident of Kabale municipality who were granted a 2 million shillings non-cash bail.

Rukundo adjourned the case until December 3 for further hearing.

Kateebire says that the charges against him are aimed at intimidating NUP supporters in the district.

URN