Kabaka Birthday Run to focus on funds-hit HIV/AIDS

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 12th edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run will champion the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The annual run, which attracts over 100,000 participants, serves as a key fundraising platform for health-related causes, with thematic shifts every three years, though the urgency of combating HIV/AIDS has kept it at the forefront.

This year’s edition, where Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will celebrate his 70th birthday, aims to raise over sh2 billion to support HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment programs.

This year’s run comes at a crucial time as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) previously the largest donor to Uganda’s HIV/AIDS response, has frozen funding, creating a major financial gap.

Speaking at the official launch of the run, Buganda Kingdom’s Prime Minister (Katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga emphasized the urgency of continuing the fight despite the funding setback.

“Even though the US government has withdrawn its support, we, as Ugandans, must continue mobilizing our resources. HIV/AIDS remains a serious threat, and we cannot afford to slow down. We have made significant progress, but we must push forward until this battle is won,” he said.

Mayiga also urged the government to realign its budget priorities, increasing domestic funding for the health sector, particularly for HIV/AIDS interventions.

“Now is the time for pragmatism. We need to plug the funding gap, both at the family and government levels. Health must come first. I encourage young people to use condoms because prices may rise due to the funding freeze. If possible, abstain. Government must step up and prioritize HIV/AIDS prevention as a national emergency,” he added.

He further called on men to take a leading role in combating HIV/AIDS by embracing testing, treatment, and prevention methodsto curb new infections.

Flavia Lwanga, Airtel Uganda’s Human Resource Director, acknowledged the progress made in the fight against HIV/AIDS but stressed that much work remains. “Uganda’s national HIV/AIDS prevalence has decreased from 18 percent in the 1990s to 5 percent today, and AIDS-related deaths have significantly dropped. However, we are still seeing new infections, especially among women and adolescent girls. This fight starts with all of us individuals, families, and communities must step up,”Lwanga emphasized.

She urged participants to use the Kabaka Birthday Run as a platform for awareness, encouraging Ugandans to be “change-makers for a healthy and secure future.”

Sarah Nakku Kibuuka, UNAIDS Country Community Mobilisation and Networking Adviser, expressed concern over the recent funding freeze by the US government, stating that it poses a serious threat to achieving Uganda’s HIV/AIDS eradication targets by 2030.

“Previously, the US-funded over 68 percent of Uganda’s HIV/AIDS response. The government of Uganda does contribute, but its support is primarily directed toward medicine procurement. Out of the$141 million needed annually for HIV/AIDS drugs, Uganda only provides $65 million. The freeze will affect access to condoms, testing kits, and voluntary male circumcision services, which were heavily reliant on US funding,” Nakku explained.

As part of the preparations, the official running kitfor the 12th Kabaka Birthday Run has been launched and will be available for 20,000 Shillings. Proceeds will directly support HIV/AIDS programs, ensuring that critical services continue despite international funding challenges.

