Judiciary banks sh9.2billion from online case filing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judiciary has registered an increase of 9.2 billion Shillings in non-tax revenue through the online filing of cases through the Electronic Court Case Management Information System -ECCMIS.

The automated system tracks all aspects of a case life cycle from initial filing through disposition and appeal. Effective March 1, 2022, when it was rolled out in most of the courts in Kampala, the use of papers to file documents to court was banned and courts started receiving the same electronically and payments were also made online.

According to the Judiciary Permanent Secretary Dr Pius Bigirimana, the non-tax revenue collections from the Judiciary have increased from five billion shillings to 9.2 billion shillings over the past two financial years. He says that the more people pay online, the more money they will get which he said is good for the economy.

Bigirimana said there was a tendency in the past for people to pay using manual receipts but some money would not be accounted for. He said, however, since they introduced the system, filing of cases online has increased by 20 percent.

According to Bigirimana, the system is hard to manipulate because, each service, has a required amount one needs to pay.

Bigirimana was addressing journalists in Kampala at the Court of Appeal as part of the Judiciary’s Quarterly briefings, aimed at updating the public on various issues within the institution.

Bigirimana also appealed to the people to come for their bail money. He said it doesn’t take long to get the cash but money people fear to go and get it thinking they might be arrested again.

He said the Judiciary is stuck with billions of shillings deposited by the bail seekers. Dr. Bigirimana urged individuals not to resort to protests. Instead, he encouraged them to visit the Judiciary to resolve their concerns amicably.

Bigirimana cited an incident of a person who was protesting for not getting their bail money, only to discover that they lacked the necessary documentation, including a receipt and court order.

According to Bigirimana, bail refunds are typically granted to accused individuals after their case has been concluded, regardless of the outcome.

However, Our Reporter understands that there are few exceptions, such as when an accused person is convicted in absentia and the judge deems them ineligible for a refund.

Asked about strategies put in place to reduce case backlog, Dr Bigirimana revealed that the Judiciary has continued to utilize plea bargaining and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms. To further enhance the Judiciary’s efficiency, he said they plan to devise the Magistrates’ jurisdiction, effectively expanding their powers.

According to the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023/2024 released by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo in October 2024, the Judiciary completed 239,431 cases out of a total caseload of 401,269 cases.

In addition to addressing case backlog, Bigirimana noted that the Judiciary is actively fighting corruption. He explained that they have strengthened their inspectorate registry, enabling staff to conduct unannounced visits to courts.

This he said has led to disciplinary actions, including the dismissal of corrupt staff members. Other anti-corruption measures include the introduction of CCTV cameras and uniforms for court clerks, servers, and drivers.

To promote transparency and accountability, the Judiciary has established toll-free lines (0800225857) for reporting corruption and other concerns. Dr. Bigirimana urged the media to support their efforts in combating corruption.

He also revealed that the Judiciary has also made significant progress in infrastructure development, completing the construction of the Court of Appeal and 12 other court buildings across the country.

Additionally, he said 17 courts have been renovated, and that they have 33 proposed sites which have been donated to the Judiciary for free. According to the Permanent Secretary, the Judiciary’s budget for next year will prioritize the adjudication of backlog cases.

Bigirimana emphasized the economic benefits of addressing case backlogs, particularly in areas like construction, banking, trade, and insurance disputes. He believes that resolving these issues will lead to increased revenue collection and improved economic growth.

*****

URN