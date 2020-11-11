Joseph Kabuleta fails to show up for campaigns in East Acholi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate Joseph Kizza Kabuleta failed to show up for his campaigns in East Acholi.

Kabuleta was expected to hold campaigns in the districts of Agago and Pader on Tuesday as per the campaign schedule released by the Electoral Commission.

On Monday, Kabuleta launched his manifesto focused on Financial Liberation of Ugandans and held his first campaigns in Gulu City.

On Tuesday, Kabuleta’s campaign team had kept hopes high that the campaigns would go on as scheduled. They, however, remained tight-lipped on the supposed venue citing security concerns.

Earlier in the morning, Kabuleta told Uganda Radio Network in a telephone interview that his team were on the ground in Kitgum Municipality organising for a meeting with his supporters before heading to Agago and Pader.

He, however, claimed that his team were turned away from most of the venue they went to.

When pressed on the venues they had been bounced from, Kabuleta declined to divulge promising to reveal the matter later.

“We don’t have specific places, we just go and pre-book but we reached to places and we were bounced even after we had paid,” Kabuleta told URN.

Security personnel within Agago, Kitgum and Pader noted that they had not received any communication and complaints from Kabuleta on being denied a venue for his campaigns.

Edwin Natumanya, one of Kabuleta’s campaign coordinator, however, said that their candidate didn’t reach the campaign venues because he was busy in Gulu city.

He says despite Kabuleta not showing up, they had a team that combed the two districts reaching out to their voters through door to door campaigns.

Natumanya says they will reschedule the Kitgum programme for a later date.

Meanwhile, some presidential candidates are behind schedules in their campaigns in Acholi Sub –Region.

According to the campaign schedules released by the Electoral Commission, Joseph Kabuleta was supposed to visit Gulu and Kitgum on 9th of November and later proceed to Agago and Pader on the 10th before crowning in visit in Acholi Sub –Region with Amuru and Nwoya districts.

However, Kabuleta visited only Gulu on Monday 9.

Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform –NUP was expected in Kitgum, Gulu and Pader districts on the Tuesday 10th. However, he campaigned in Pakwach, Nebbi and Arua districts.

Stephen Obedgiu, the NUP Coordinator for Northern Region acknowledged the delay in Kyagulanyi’s campaign program because on the 9th that he was supposed to start campaigning in Packwach, Nebbi and Arua districts, but it was the day he was flagging off the campaign at the party headquarters in Kampala.

He, however, says that said Kyagulanyi will start his campaigns in the Acholi Sub –Region on Wednesday 11th before proceeding to Lango Sub –Region on Thursday 12th.

********

URN