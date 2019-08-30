Jopadhola 2019 conference at Makerere to highlight education

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A conference to create awareness of the role that education plays as a factor in the development of the Jopadhola will be held at Makerere University on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

The cultural head of the Jopadhola, Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor will be the chief guest and will officially launch the Jopadhola Community Education and Scholarship Trust (TJC EAST).

The theme for this year’s one-day conference will be “A New Era in Padhola; Entrepreneurship as the Engine of Development”. It will be held at Central Teaching Facility – II (CTF – II) Auditorium, adjacent to the School of Economics from 9am, and will focus on the roles of key stakeholders in supporting education and entrepreneurship in Padhola.

The conference is expected to attract cultural and religious leaders, academia, political and civic leaders, government representatives and students from Padhola, Uganda and the diaspora. t is organized by The Jopadhola Community, an organization formed in July 2017 to champion causes and supplement efforts and activities that are aimed at transforming the lives of Jopadhola and associates wherever they are.

The inaugural The Jopadhola Community Conference, the first of its kind was held on August 11, 2018 at the same venue under the theme “Positioning the Jopadhola for the 21st Century and beyond.”

The Chief Guest was Uganda’s Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, who was represented by Franco Toleya, the Principal Cultural Officer from the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development, while Prof. Charles Olweny (Chancellor, Mbarara University) gave the inaugural presentation. Other discussions of the day included; The true history of Padhola, Culture, Education, Health and Industrialisation of Padhola.

This year’s conference seeks to highlight the role of key stake holders such as the government, Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI), religious organizations, civil society, political class and the private sector in supporting Education and Entrepreneurship in Padhola.

The conference deliberations will also delve into the nature of entrepreneurship that the Jopadhola have practiced over the years and what strategies can be employed in the development of more entrepreneurial Jopadhola.

