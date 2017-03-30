JANET MUSEVENI: I want to tell Ugandans that I forgive her

Thursday , March 30 2017
The Independent March 30, 2017 News Leave a comment 185 Views

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni has posted on facebook an interview she had with NTV, in which she reacts to recent criticism by fiery Makerere University researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi.

Dr Nyanzi has criticized the First Lady, for what she claims, is her failure to push government to implement a campaign promise to provide sanitary pads to school going children.

Dr Nyanzi stepped up her criticism on social media after this week’s interview  in which, the First Lady  speaking as Education Minister, criticized the long hours children spend at primary school and their transportation to school.

She particularly criticized the practice of sending children to school unaccompanied on boda bodas (motor cycles).

“I have received reports about Dr Stella Nyanzi insulting me. I don’t know what wrong I committed to deserve that kind of language and abuse. However, I want to tell Ugandans that I forgive her,” Janet Museveni told NTV.

