Jacob Kiplimo to race against Kipchoge in London

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance runner Jacob Kiplimo has confirmed his participation in the 2025 London Marathon, scheduled for April 27th in the United Kingdom. Kiplimo, the reigning cross-country champion, sees the London Marathon as an opportunity to race against world-class marathoners such as Eliud Kipchoge, Timirad Tola, Sabastian Sawe, and Alexander Munyao.

He plans to build his endurance for the 42-kilometer race through intense training and competing in various stages leading up to the event. Currently training in Kapchorwa under the guidance of his coach, Peter Chelangat, Kiplimo remains optimistic about his preparations.

“I am taking the schedules designed for me with full forecast, it is a tough one but I have to complete it knowing that the Marathon I am going for is not easy, competing with the fastest marathon runner like Kipchoge,” Kiplimo said.

Coach Chelangat highlighted that Kiplimo’s training program is highly customized to ensure he’s prepared for the prestigious event. He also noted that Kiplimo will be paced during the race by training partners Elijah Cheptoek and Ezekiel Mutai. “The pacemakers are equally following the same training schedule which commenced early this month at the Rosa Associatie Management camp in Kapchorwa,” Chelangat explained.

Dominic Otuchet, President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), expressed confidence in Kiplimo and other Ugandan long-distance runners, such as Joshua Cheptegei, transitioning to marathons. “Marathon is challenging, but with what I know with our long-distance athletes, all shall be well,” Otuchet stated.

