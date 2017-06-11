Sunday , June 11 2017
THIS WEEK: Ivory scam jolts Uganda China relations

THIS WEEK: Ivory scam jolts Uganda China relations

The Independent June 11, 2017

By press time, the Chinese Embassy in Uganda was seeking a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hold clear the air talks over recent comments by President Museveni that two Chinese diplomats were involved in illegal trade of ivory.

Museveni also directed the IGG Irene Mulyagonja to investigate Uganda Wildlife Authority and the two Chinese diplomats over the matter of illegally trading ivory smuggled from DR Congo.

Museveni who enjoys close ties to China has tasked the ministry to handle the issue after the Chinese piled more pressure on him regarding the comments. Chinese Ambassador Zheng Zhuqiang said Museveni’s remarks were based on wrong information.

A spokeswoman of the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry, Hua Chunying told the media in Beijing that Museveni’s allegations were totally unfounded. Uganda and China have had strong relations due to massive Chinese investments in the country especially on infrastructure projects.

One comment

  1. were sam
    June 11, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    President Museveni is very right, Chinese can do anything from speculation to northing. In the course of conversation they will fein ignorance or language barrier yet yet in their backyard they are mischievous. Let them wait for the IGGs interface, why are they crushing to MFA be4 the matter is investigated? That’s sinister.

    Reply

